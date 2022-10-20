Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV will open with The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer. Juice Robinson will be in the corner of Austin and Bey.

Tonight’s Impact will be headlined by Rhino and Heath vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett with the Impact World Tag Team Titles. This is to be the final Impact appearance for The Kingdom and Maria Kanellis.

The following has also been announced for tonight’s Impact on AXS at 8pm ET tonight:

* Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

* Joe Hendry vs. Gut Check winner Jason Hotch

* Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim in what looks to be her final match for the company

* Frankie Kazarian relinquishes the X Division Title as a part of exercising Option C for a future shot at Impact World Champion Josh Alexander

Before The Impact tonight will feature Dirty Dango vs. Johnny Swinger. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via Impact Plus, Facebook and YouTube. The former Fandango of WWE made his Impact debut at Bound For Glory on October 7, answering the open challenge issued by Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers.

