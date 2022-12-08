Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with Heath and Rhino defending their Impact World Tag Team Titles against NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.

Impact tonight will be headlined by a non-title match between Mike Bailey and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s taped show, which airs live on AXS:

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander appears in the Impact Zone for the first time since Over Drive, where he was attacked by Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray

* Appearances by Bully Ray and others

* Before The Impact will feature X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Jason Hotch in a non-title match. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via YouTube, Facebook, and Impact Plus

