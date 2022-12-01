Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open on AXS with Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray delivering an in-ring promo on why he attacked World Champion Josh Alexander and his wife at the recent Over Drive event.

Tonight’s Impact will be headlined by Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo in the latest match on James’ Last Rodeo tour.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin

* Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature IPWF action as Ladybird Johnston (Havok) takes on Miss Bea Haven (Alisha Edwards). BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via Impact Plus, Facebook and YouTube.

