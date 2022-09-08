Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. United Empire’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis. This will be the Impact debuts for Aussie Open, who are the current NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions.

The main event of tonight’s Impact will feature Eddie Edwards vs. Heath Miller.

The following matches have also been announced for tonight’s Impact, which airs at 8pm ET on AXS:

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers defends against Bhupinder Gujjar. This was originally announced as a Ladder Match but Impact has removed the announcement and they are only billing it as a standard title match. It looks like this may end up being a Ladder Match on the broadcast

* Mickie James vs. Raychell Rose

* NJPW’s Yuya Uemura debuts vs. Kenny King

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Shane Taylor making his Impact debut against Crazzy Steve. BTI airs at 7:30pm ET on Impact Plus, YouTube and Facebook.

