The Road to Royal Rumble European tour continues for WWE on Monday afternoon from the “Land of the People.”

WWE Raw airs live at a special start-time of 2pm EST. / 11am PST. on Netflix from the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, as the road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, Queebec, Canada on January 24, and WWE Royal Rumble 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 31 continues.

As always, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media on Sunday afternoon with some updates for the show.

In a video shared via his official social media platforms, the red brand shot-caller revealed that brand new WWE Women’s World Tag-Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky will be kicking off the show in the opening segment.

Additionally, it was announced that the fans in Deutschland will hear from WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, and that The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez will speak for the first time since her savage assault of WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer on last week’s show.

In-ring action advertised for the January 12, 2026 episode of WWE Raw in Germany includes “The Ring General” Gunther vs. AJ Styles, as well as Penta and Dragon Lee, with Rey Mysterio in their corner, taking on The Vision duo of Austin Theory and Bronson Reed, with Paul Heyman in theirs.

