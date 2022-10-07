Impact Wrestling will open tonight’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view with X Division Champion Mike Bailey defending his title against AEW’s Frankie Kazarian.

Bound For Glory will air live from the Albany Armory in Albany, NY. The Countdown To Bound For Glory pre-show will begin at 7:30pm ET, featuring Raven’s Impact Hall of Fame induction plus Brian Myers’ Open Challenge for the Impact Digital Media Title, and then the main card will begin at 8pm ET.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Impact World Title Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Opener: Impact X Division Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The OGK (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka vs. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Career Threatening Match

Mickie James vs. Mia Yim

James will retire from in-ring competition if she loses.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

PCO vs. Rich Swann vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Heath vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Bobby Fish vs. Joe Hendry vs. Johnny Swinger vs. Savannah Evans vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Eric Young vs. Killer Kelly vs. Sami Callihan vs. 5 male and female participants TBA

Winner to receive title shot of their choosing.

Countdown To Bound For Glory Pre-show: Open Challenge for the Impact Digital Media Title

TBD vs. Brian Myers (c)

Raven will be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame

