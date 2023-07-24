New WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will open tomorrow’s live NXT episode, which is the go-home show for The Great American Bash.

WWE has just announced that Mysterio and Ripley will kick off Tuesday’s broadcast, but there’s no word yet on if they will be wrestling. Mysterio won the title from Wes Lee last week, then retained over Butch on Friday’s SmackDown. He is scheduled to defend against Mustafa Ali at The Bash, so it will be interesting to see if Raquel Rodriguez returns to NXT this week for mixed tag team action.

Below is the updated, announced card for Tuesday’s NXT on the USA Network:

* The go-home build for The Great American Bash

* NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will kick off the broadcast

* Gable Steveson will announce a decision on his future

* Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick match

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.