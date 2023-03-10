Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode is scheduled to open up with an in-ring promo from Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray. The opening match will be Rhino vs. Sami Callihan, which is a replacement for Callihan vs. Yuya Uemura after Uemura suffered a scary bump.

The main event for tonight’s Impact will see Mickie James defend the Impact Knockouts World Title against Gisele Shaw. The winner will go on to defend against Jordynne Grace at Sacrifice on Friday, March 24 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham is the only other match officially announced for tonight’s Impact. Before The Impact will feature Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Raj Singh and Shera.

