Bianca Belair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Bayley at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Belair as the 1/9 favorite to retain the title while Bayley is the 17/4 underdog.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash takes place on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center on Peacock. Here is the current card:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

WWE Raw Women’s Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair