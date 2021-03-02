Sasha Banks will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37. This year’s event will take place over the course of two nights – April 10th and April 11th – in Tampa, Florida, but the company has yet to announce which night this match will go down.

WWE set up the match on last week’s episode of SmackDown. Belair won this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match after entering at number three. Thus, she could challenge for any title she wanted.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Bianca as a -200 favorite to dethrone Banks, who is priced at a +150 underdog.