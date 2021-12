Big E will defend the WWE Title against Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Big E as the -200 favorite to retain the title while Owens is listed as +600 and Rollins as +200 underdogs, according to Betonline.com.

WWE Day 1 takes place on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena on Peacock.