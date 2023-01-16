Bray Wyatt will wrestle LA Knight at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event in a Pitch Black Match. Not much is known about the match as it is the first of its kind.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Wyatt as the -2000 favorite to retain the match, while Knight is the +700 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

While appearing on WWE After The Bell, Knight shared some more light on the match and what he’s been told: