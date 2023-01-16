Bray Wyatt will wrestle LA Knight at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event in a Pitch Black Match. Not much is known about the match as it is the first of its kind.
The early betting odds are out for the match and list Wyatt as the -2000 favorite to retain the match, while Knight is the +700 underdog, according to Betonline.com.
While appearing on WWE After The Bell, Knight shared some more light on the match and what he’s been told:
“Pitch Black Match, it’s something new in the making. There was something to the point of, ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, what the hell this is going to be.’ Every indication I’ve been given is that this is going to be a kick ass street fight and be kind of in the dark. I don’t know what the lighting is going to be, how it’s going to work, what other kind of factors or elements are going to come into play. All I know is it’s going to be a fight at the Royal Rumble,” he said.