Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Apollo Crews at the upcoming Deadline event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Breakker as the -700 favorite to retain the title while Crews is the +400 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

There will also be Iron Survivor Challenges to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Championship and Women’s Title at this show.