Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Grayson Waller on this Tuesday’s special episode of the WWE NXT episode titled, New Year’s Evil.
The early betting odds are out for the match and list Bron as the -700 favorite to retain the title, while Waller is the +400 underdog, according to Betonline.com.
Updated Card
NXT Championship: Bron Breakker defends against Grayson Waller
Tony D’Angelo vs. Dijak
Tag Team gauntlet match featuring Pretty Deadly
Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker
Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers
20-woman battle royal (winner faces Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day)