Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Grayson Waller on this Tuesday’s special episode of the WWE NXT episode titled, New Year’s Evil.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Bron as the -700 favorite to retain the title, while Waller is the +400 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

Updated Card

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker defends against Grayson Waller

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dijak

Tag Team gauntlet match featuring Pretty Deadly

Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers

20-woman battle royal (winner faces Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day)