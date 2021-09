Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Title against Alexa Bliss at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists both stars as -120, which means there is no clear cut winner although it’s not a far fetched idea that Bliss could win the title here, according to Betonline.com.

WWE Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena on Peacock.