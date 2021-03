On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE made the Universal Title Match between Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns official for Fastlane.

On next week’s show, Edge will battle Jey Uso in the singles match to determine who will be the special guest enforcer for this upcoming title match.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Reigns as the 1/16 favorite to retain the title while Bryan is listed as the 6/1 underdog.