Edge will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 37.

Edge won the Men’s Royal Rumble Match to earn this title shot. He picked Reigns and made it known at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event by spearing the top star.

The early odds for the match are out and they’re tied, which means the oddsmakers don’t know who should be listed as the favorite:

Edge -120 (5/6)

Roman Reigns -120 (5/6)