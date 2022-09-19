Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson in the finals of a tournament to crown a new AEW World Heavyweight Champion will take place on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite: GrandSlam.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Danielson as the -300 favorite to win the title while Moxley is the +200 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

Updated AEW Grand Slam Cards

GRAND SLAM DYNAMITE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho

* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy

* AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title

GRAND SLAM RAMPAGE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

* FTW Champion Hook and Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Diamante (could air on Dynamite)

* Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

* Rampage Golden Ticket Battle Royale (winner receives future shot at the AEW world title)

* Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks