Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson in the finals of a tournament to crown a new AEW World Heavyweight Champion will take place on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite: GrandSlam.
The early betting odds are out for the match and list Danielson as the -300 favorite to win the title while Moxley is the +200 underdog, according to Betonline.com.
Updated AEW Grand Slam Cards
GRAND SLAM DYNAMITE: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Chris Jericho
* AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy
* AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Fatal 4 Way
* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defend against The Acclaimed
* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Title
GRAND SLAM RAMPAGE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
* FTW Champion Hook and Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker
* Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match
* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods
* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Diamante (could air on Dynamite)
* Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara
* Rampage Golden Ticket Battle Royale (winner receives future shot at the AEW world title)
* Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks