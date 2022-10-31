Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage match will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.
The early betting odds are out for the match and lists McIntyre as the -130 favorite to win while Kross is the +110 underdog, according to Betonline.com.
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul
The O.C. vs. Judgment Day
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
Steel Cage Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
Omos vs. Braun Strowman
Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Ridge Holland and Butch
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley – Last Woman Standing Match