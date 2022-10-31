Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage match will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists McIntyre as the -130 favorite to win while Kross is the +110 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

The O.C. vs. Judgment Day

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Steel Cage Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Omos vs. Braun Strowman

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley – Last Woman Standing Match