Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Adam Page at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Page as the -400 favorite to win the title while Omega is the +250 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

The AEW Full Gear PPV event goes down on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center.