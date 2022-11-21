The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens in the Men’s WarGames match has been booked for the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list The Bloodline as the -140 favorites to beat the Brawling Brutes, who are the +110 underdogs, according to Betonline.com.

WWE Survivor Series takes place on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Peacock. Here is the latest card:

Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland & Kevin Owens

Women’s WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBA vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor