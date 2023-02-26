MJF will defend the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Bryan Danielson in an ironman match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view event on March 5.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list MJF as the -5000 favorite to retain the title while Danielson is the +900 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

AEW Revolution Card

AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF vs. Bryan Danielson – Sixty Minute Iron Man Match.

AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunn Club vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. TBA

AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow.

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page – Texas Death Match.

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks – Everyone is banned from ringside

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya

AEW Trios Champions The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega) vs. The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black)