Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer will battle it out in a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Title at the upcoming WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event.

The early betting odds are out for the match The order shows Hayes +175 as the biggest favorite, followed by Mensah +800, Lee +125, Wagner +400, and Frazer +500, according to Betonline.com.

Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre

Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews in a Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal Match

Ladder match for the NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Weapons wild match: Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

Ambulance match: Damon Kemp vs. Julius Creed – if Julius loses, Brutus Creed will have to leave NXT