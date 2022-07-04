Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at the SummerSlam event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Reigns as the -195 favorite to retain the title while Lesnar is the +260 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

WWE presents the SummerSlam event on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, that will air on Peacock.

Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee is the only other match confirmed for the show. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.