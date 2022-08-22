Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.
The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Reigns as the -160 favorite to retain the title while McIntyre is the +120 underdog, according to Betonline.com.
WWE Clash at the Castle takes place on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Peacock. Here is the updated card:
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler
Bayley, Dakota Kai and IO SKY vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka
Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus