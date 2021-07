Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Title against Edge at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Reigns as the -800 favorite to retain the title while Edge is the +450 underdog.

WWE presents the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.