Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Reigns as the -2000 favorite to retain the match, while Owens is the +700 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

Competitors confirmed thus far – GUNTHER, Austin Theory, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Competitors confirmed thus far – Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Country music star Hardy to perform