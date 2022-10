Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Reigns as the -5000 massive favorite to retain the title while Paul is the +1000 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

Triple H has said Logan has earned his respect and praised his recent performance in the company (a tag team match at WrestleMania 38 and a singles match at SummerSlam).