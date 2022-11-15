Saraya will take on Britt Baker in a singles match at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Saraya as the -500 favorite to win, while Baker is the +300 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

Saraya (Paige) made her AEW debut at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium once she confronted Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb after an interim AEW Women’s World Championship match.

Doctors now clear Saraya to return to in-ring action after being sidelined since December 2017 with spinal stenosis.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF, AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory, AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli, and other matches will take place.