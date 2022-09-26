Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match will take place at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Riddle as the -260 favorite while Rollins is the +180 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

WWE presents the Extreme Rules event on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.

Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey – Extreme Rules Match

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle – Fight Pit

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre – Strap Match