The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against Lucha Bros in a steel cage match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists the Bucks as the -225 favorites to retain the titles while Lucha Bros are the +165 underdogs, according to BetOnline.com.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena.