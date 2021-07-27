Nikki A.S.H will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Nikki as the -115 favorite to retain the title while Flair is listed as +175 and Ripley at +150 as the underdogs.

WWE presents the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Saturday, August 21 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.

