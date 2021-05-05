Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Title against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a triple threat match at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Lashley as the 3/5 favorite while McIntyre is listed as 6/4 and Braun Strowman as 11/2 underdogs.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash takes place on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center on Peacock. Here is the current card:

WWE Championship Match:

Bobby Lashley (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match:

Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Bayley

Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair