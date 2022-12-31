Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title against Kenny Omega at the upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Will as the -300 favorite to retain the title, while Omega is the +200 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Here is the card for the show:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (c)

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Tam Nakano vs. Kairi (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Fatal 4 Way

El Desperado vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori (c)

Tournament Finals for the Inaugural NJPW World Television Title

Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NEVER Openweight Title Match

Tama Tonga vs. Karl Anderson (c)

IWGP Tag Team Titles Match

Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI vs. FTR (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Match

Lio Rush and YOH vs. TJP and Francesco Akira (c)

Antonio Inoki Memorial Six-Man Tag Team Match

Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima

Keiji Mutoh, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI

Opening Match: NJPW Young Lions Exhibition

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Boltin Oleg

Opening Match: New Japan Ranbo

Participants TBA

Final four will challenge for the Provisional KOPW 2023 Trophy at New Year Dash on January 5.