WWE presents the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena that will air on Peacock.

The betting odds for the women’s ladder match have been released. Competitors announced thus far: Asuka, Naomi, Alex Bliss, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, and Natalya. One more spot will need to be filled.

Here are the odds for the competitors thus far announced as well as possible wrestlers to fill the final spot, courtesy of OddsChecker (Natalya isn’t listed):

+200 (Bliss) – favorite

+250 (Sasha Banks)

+350 (Morgan)

+700 (Nikki)

+1000 (Asuka)

+1200 (Becky Lynch)

+1400 (Vega)

+2000 (Naomi)

+2000 (Nox)

+2000 (Blackheart)

+2500 (Toni Storm)

+2500 (Sonya Deville)

+3300 (Mai Yim)