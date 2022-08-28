Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida in a fatal 4-way bout at All Out to crown the Interim Women’s Champion has been booked at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view event.

Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that she had to pull out of her scheduled bout against Storm for the Women’s Title at All Out due to injury.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Storm as the -150 favorite to win the title, according to Betonline.com. Baker is the second favorite at +225 while Hayter +450 and Shida are at +500