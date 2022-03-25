Mandy Rose will defend the WWE NXT Women’s Title against Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray, and Io Shirai in a fatal 4-way bout at the upcoming NXT Stand & Deliver event from American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Rose as the -106 favorite to retain the title. Ray is listed at +350 while Io is +300 an underdog and Jade at +275, according to Betonline.com.

Updated WWE NXT NXT Stand & Deliver Card

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

Imperium vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

LA Knight vs. Gunther

Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. TBA in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship