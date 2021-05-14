Rhea Ripley will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Ripley as the -190 favorite to retain the title while Auka is a +650 underdog and Flair a +250 underdog.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash takes place on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center on Peacock. Here is the current card:

WWE Championship Triple Threat Match:

Bobby Lashley (champion) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Universal Championship Match:

Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cesaro

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match:

Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Bayley

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match:

Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match:

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (champions) vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Lumberjack Match:

Damian Priest vs. The Miz