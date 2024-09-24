The opening match for tonight’s WWE NXT show has been announced.

Kicking off what will be the final WWE NXT on USA Network episode before the weekly Tuesday night show moves to The CW network starting next week on October 1 in Chicago, Ill., will be the showdown for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

WWE has confirmed that Kelani Jordan’s scheduled defense of the WWE NXT Women’s North American title against Wren Sinclair will serve as the opening match for the September 24 episode on USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Also scheduled for the 9/24 WWE NXT on USA show this evening is The Grayson Waller Effect with Nathan Frazer & Axiom, NXT on CW Press Conference with Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz, Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah, Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne, Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece, as well as Tank Ledger & Hank Walker vs. The O.C. duo of Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.