Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon is set to open tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

WWE just announced Rose vs. Moon for tonight’s NXT opener. WWE noted how Rose is looking to score a win tonight to build to a title shot from NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, who was attacked by Toxic Attraction to close last week’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon in the opening match

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

* LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones

* Cora Jade will make her official in-ring debut

* Tony D’Angelo will make his official in-ring debut

* Lash Legend hosts the second episode of “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.