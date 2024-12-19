AEW will be kicking off tonight’s special holiday themed episode of Dynamite with a bang.

Ahead of tonight’s annual AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash show at 8/7c on TBS, we have learned which match will be kicking things off.

The advertised TBS Championship showdown between reigning title-holder Mercedes Mone and challenger Anna Jay will set the tone for the evening, as they will do battle in the opener on tonight’s two-hour prime time show.

