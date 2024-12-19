AEW will be kicking off tonight’s special holiday themed episode of Dynamite with a bang.
Ahead of tonight’s annual AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash show at 8/7c on TBS, we have learned which match will be kicking things off.
The advertised TBS Championship showdown between reigning title-holder Mercedes Mone and challenger Anna Jay will set the tone for the evening, as they will do battle in the opener on tonight’s two-hour prime time show.
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash results from Washington, D.C.
The TBS Title Match will kick off Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!
Don’t miss @annajay___ vs
TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado!
We have a stacked lineup for the Holiday Bash episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite,
Join us on @AEWonTV
Live at 8pm ET/7pm CT
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/yyp1WZdoQ8
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 18, 2024