Singles action will kick off this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

Ahead of tonight’s Independence Day episode of TNA iMPACT, which premieres at 8/7c on AXS TV, Trey Miguel vs. Leon Slater in one-on-one action will serve as the opening bout.

Also scheduled for the show this evening, a taped episode from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., is Matt & Rebecca Hardy vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards, Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat, and a pair of Road To Slammiversary Qualifiers with Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something and Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian.

Make sure to check back here after the show for a complete recap of the 7/4 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.