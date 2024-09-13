The opening match for tonight’s TNA Wrestling special event has been learned.

Heading into TNA Victory Road, the main card at 8/7c will kick off with The Hardys duo of Matt and Jeff Hardy taking on the First Class team of AJ Francis and KC Navarro in the opening bout.

The first two matches of the evening will take place before that on the “Countdown to TNA Victory Road,” with KUSHIDA vs. Leon Slater, as well as Hammerstone and Jake Something vs. Eric Young and Steve Maclin scheduled.

Check back here tonight for complete TNA Victory Road 2024 results from San Antonio, TX.