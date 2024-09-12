TNA iMPACT will kick off with a bang tonight on AXS TV and TNA+.

Ahead of the September 12 TNA Victory Road “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT this evening, we have learned which bout will kick off the show.

Starting things off inside the squared circle for the final show before Friday’s TNA Victory Road special event in San Antonio, TX., will be Hammerstone, fresh off of his WWE NXT match on Tuesday night, taking on Steve Maclin.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Heather Reckless vs. Gisele Shaw

* The Hardys vs. The System

* Tornado Tag Team Match: ABC vs. First Class

* Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

* Joe Hendry to speak

Check back here after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.