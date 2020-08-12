Opening Match for Tonight’s WWE NXT, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Set for The Bump Next Week

Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch will open tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.
It was announced today on WWE’s The Bump that Kross vs. Burch will be tonight’s opening match. It was also announced that Kross and Scarlett will be appearing on The Bump next Wednesday morning.
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT episode and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:
* Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch in the opener
* Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae let the NXT Universe into their home
* Adam Cole responds to last week’s attack by Pat McAfee
* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze in a non-title match
* Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest
* Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. a mystery opponent in a Triple Threat qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title
