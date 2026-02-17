WWE is kicking tonight’s WWE NXT show off with a bang.

Heading into the Tuesday, February 17, 2026 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the company has announced what will open the show.

It has been confirmed that Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice in one-on-one action will get things started inside the squared circle tonight in “The Sunshine State” for this week’s NXT on CW prime time program.

“They don’t want to wait,” the announcement began. “Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice will battle it out to KICK OFF WWE NXT tonight!”

Also advertised for the 2/17 NXT on CW show are a pair of No. 1 Contender matches, with Hank & Tank vs. OTM vs. The Vanity Project vs. The Culling in a four-way battle to determine the number one contenders to the WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships, while Eli Knight vs. Elio LeFleur will take place to decide who gets the next crack at the WWE Speed Men’s Championship.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature Tony D’Angelo vs. Cutler James, as well as Ethan Page putting his NXT North American Championship on-the-line against Shiloh Hill.

