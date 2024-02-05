The opening match for tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 has been leaked.

Ahead of tonight’s first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year of 2024 at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN., it is being reported that the Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Finals will get us started on the main show for tonight’s PLE.

The WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE main card gets started following the conclusion of the Kickoff Show at 8/7c tonight on the WWE Network on Peacock.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 results coverage from Clarksville, TN.