WWE will be kicking off “The Biggest Party of the Summer” with a bang.

Ahead of night one of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, we have learned which match will be starting things off in the ring.

The opening match on the main premium live event portion of tonight’s SummerSlam Saturday night one show will be “OTC1” Roman Reigns & “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & “Big” Bronson Reed (w/ Paul Heyman).

WWE SummerSlam Saturday is scheduled to get underway starting at 3/2c with the three-hour ‘Countdown To WWE SummerSlam’ pre-show. That will lead into the WWE SummerSlam 2025 night one premium live event kicking off at 6/5c.

