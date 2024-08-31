The opening match for today’s WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event has been announced.

Kicking things off on the August 31, 2024 international PLE from Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany this afternoon will be the WWE Universal Championship bout.

Cody Rhodes will put his WWE Universal title on-the-line against Kevin Owens in the first match of the advertised five-match card for today’s show.

Also scheduled for the show today is GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match, The Unholy Union vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship, as well as The Terror Twins vs. The Judgment Day in mixed tag-team action.

Follow our live results coverage of WWE Bash In Berlin via the following link: WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Results