The opening match for the WWE NXT on CW premiere episode has been announced.

On Friday, WWE confirmed that Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship will kick off the debut WWE NXT on CW show scheduled for October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

Also scheduled for the 10/1 NXT on CW premiere:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair to appear

* NXT Championship – CM Punk to be Special Guest Referee: Ethan Page (c) vs. Trick Williams

* Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

* Miz TV with Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo

* Fatal Attraction (TBD) vs. Jaida Parker and Lola Vice